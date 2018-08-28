Collier Row fire: Huge blaze was started by embers from an incinerator

Two cars and four containers were completley destroyed by the fire at Northgate Industrial Park. Photo: Ken Mears Ken Mears

Around 40 firefighters were called to the blaze at Northgate Industrial Park on Monday afternoon.

London Fire Brigade has revealed the cause of the huge fire at a Collier Row industrial estate earlier this week.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to the blaze at Northgate Industrial Park in Collier Row Road on Monday (January 28) afternoon.

The cause of the fire is believed to have been due to embers from a paper incinerator spreading to stored items such as cardboard and car parts.

Two cars and four storage containers were completely destroyed by the fire.

The Brigade was called at around 1pm and the fire was under control just after 3pm, with crews from Dagenham, Romford and Hainault fire stations called to the scene.