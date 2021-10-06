News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Meet HypnoCat: Campaign kicks off to encourage electrical recycling

Cash Boyle

Published: 1:38 PM October 6, 2021   
HypnoCat campaign launched

The campaign - fronted by HypnoCat - has been launched as small old electricals are one of the fastest growing waste streams in the world. - Credit: Havering Council

A campaign aimed at getting Havering recycling old electricals has enlisted a hypnotic cat to spearhead the effort.

Material Focus has created HypnoCat for the Recycle Your Electricals campaign, which has been launched after it was found that small electricals are one of the fastest growing waste streams in the world.

The company will be working alongside Havering Council to encourage residents to recycle these items, which can be left next to the orange recycling sack or taken to Gerpins Lane Reuse and Recycling Centre.

Havering's cabinet member for environment, Cllr Osman Dervish, said: “We have joined this campaign to make sure that we further promote the importance of recycling electricals to more of our residents.”

The fact that Havering "already provides" recycling facilities for electricals makes the councillor proud.

Material Focus executive director Scott Butler is "delighted" to have Havering on board.

Describing the dumping of such electricals as akin to "throwing away valuable materials that are lost forever", Scott said: "We want everyone to know that all old electricals - that’s everything with a plug, battery or cable - can be recycled."

Share your recycled electrics by using the hashtag #RecycleYourElectricals on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Havering Council
