'We're desperate to find him': Cash reward offered for missing Gidea Park cat
- Credit: Sarah Parkes
Owners of an eight-year-old cat who was last seen in Gidea Park are offering a £200 cash reward to anyone who finds him.
Sarah Parkes, 22, and her mother Janet Parkes, 62, are "desperate" to find their cat Bubble, who was last seen in Durham Avenue on December 23.
Bubble, who is microchipped and neutered, has white legs and tummy, black patches on his back and a distinctive tabby on the underside of his tail.
Sarah and Janet adopted Bubble earlier this month from a family who live in the Upminster and Cranham area.
The 22-year-old has claimed she will give £200 to anyone who finds Bubble.
“He is a very friendly cat and quite nosey which can be worrying," she said.
“He is very adventurous and a good hunter, so could find his own food if needs be.
“We are desperate to find him and to us, he isn’t just a cat, it is like a family member is missing.”
Sarah has posted flyers in her local area and alerted Bubble’s previous owners to keep an eye out.
She has asked anyone with information to call 07715382698 or 07921887205.