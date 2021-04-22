Covid cases continue to decline in Brentwood

Published: 11:26 AM April 22, 2021

Eight new cases were recorded in the last week in Brentwood (April 11 to 17). - Credit: Melissa Page

Cases of coronavirus continue to decline in Brentwood and the numbers overall remain below average.

From April 11 to 17, eight new cases were recorded in Brentwood. This is 10 cases per 100,000 people, with the average area in England recording 17.

This comes following April 12, which marked the reopening of hundreds of shops, outdoor pubs and gyms across Essex and the country as part of the government's roadmap out of lockdown.

In Brentwood Central specfically however, in the week up to April 13, the number of coronavirus cases has gone up from two to eight.

There are four other neighbourhoods in Essex which have all seen small increases in cases in that week. Neighbouring Chelmsford had 27 new cases in the same period, which is an increase on 12 since the week before - it has 15 cases per 100,000.

In Brentwood, there has been a total of 6,890 cases recorded to April 21, 249 deaths registered to April 9 and 38,020 people have had the first dose of the vaccine, as recorded on April 11.