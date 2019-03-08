Caremark launches new service in Hornchurch
PUBLISHED: 10:00 15 September 2019
A care company launched its new Hornchurch service with a special community party.
Caremark Havering, a residential home care company, held its official launch party at the North Street Halls on Monday, September 9.
Baljit Bains, safeguarding lawyer and managing director of the new service, said: "I've always wanted to help people and am passionate about social care in the community.
"I opened my business because I want to reach the most vulnerable people and genuinely make a positive difference to their lives.
"Opening a home care franchise made sense to me from the outset because of my legal background and family connections in the care industry.
"It's a great opportunity to be more involved with helping people and to be more hands-on than I have been before."
Caremark Havering was awarded its Care Quality Commission (CQC) registration on August 5.
It provides home care to people in the Havering area with a range of needs including dementia and disability.