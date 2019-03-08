Caremark launches new service in Hornchurch

L-R: Bianca Rovai care manager, the Mayor of Havering and Baljit Bains Caremark Havering director. Picture: Caremark Havering Archant

A care company launched its new Hornchurch service with a special community party.

Caremark Havering, a residential home care company, held its official launch party at the North Street Halls on Monday, September 9.

Baljit Bains, safeguarding lawyer and managing director of the new service, said: "I've always wanted to help people and am passionate about social care in the community.

"I opened my business because I want to reach the most vulnerable people and genuinely make a positive difference to their lives.

"Opening a home care franchise made sense to me from the outset because of my legal background and family connections in the care industry.

"It's a great opportunity to be more involved with helping people and to be more hands-on than I have been before."

Caremark Havering was awarded its Care Quality Commission (CQC) registration on August 5.

It provides home care to people in the Havering area with a range of needs including dementia and disability.