Romford caregivers help out with donations to Havering Volunteer Centre

Home Instead Romford�s Grace Umhoefer, community engagement coordinator, delivering donations to Havering Volunteer Centre. Picture: Home Instead Home Instead

Care workers kept busy during lockdown by raising money for Havering Volunteer Centre.

The caring team at Home Instead Senior Care Romford, Hornchurch and Rainham has launched a range of fundraising and care initiatives. The carers have been raising funds and collecting donations of food and toiletries for the centre which provides food parcels for vulnerable people and those in need, as well as providing amazing volunteering opportunities.

Ajay Agrawal, owner of Home Instead Romford, said: “We are so proud of the actions of our caregivers during the nationwide lockdown, who have been going the extra mile to help the community alongside their outstanding daily care for our clients.

“Lockdown has been a trying time for the whole nation, but particularly isolating for seniors. We take it as part of our responsibility as caregivers to do all we can to make these uncertain times more comfortable and enjoyable for all our clients, and to help the local community.”