Care home group told to take action after ambulance call delay for woman who died

Cranham Court will be closing in three months.

A care home group has been told to take urgent action to prevent future deaths after a woman died in Upminster.

Maria Howell, a resident of Cranham Court Nursing Home, died on September 28, 2019.

A Holmes Care Group spokesperson said Maria was a “much-loved resident” and it was updating staff training to "minimise the risk of a situation like this arising again”.

The incident started when an on-duty nurse at the home noticed Maria’s RIG – a small feeding tube which goes into the stomach – had fallen out, but was not trained to reinsert it and delayed calling an ambulance.

She was eventually taken to the A&E at Basildon University Trust Hospital and had her PEG button reinserted some hours later, before being discharged to the home.

The same nurse was on shift that evening when Maria became unwell around 7pm, but no ambulance was called until the day nurse came on duty 12 hours later.

Maria was picked up by an ambulance and found to have peritonitis before she passed away at the Basildon hospital.

Michelle Brown, HM area coroner for Essex, wrote to Holmes Care Group Ltd, which operated the now-closed Cranham Court, on January 27, 2022.

She said there was a risk of future deaths unless action was taken by the group, noting that with Maria, the care home “had a resident with specific complex needs, yet they had no qualified nursing staff to reinsert a RIG tube which is time critical”.

Ms Brown also raised concerns that the company “employ staff whose clinical judgement on someone who is critically ill [is that they do] not necessitate urgent medical attention”.

A little over a year after the incident, the care home announced it would close to allow “significant renovation works to meet the high standards our residents deserve and expect”.

They accepted the coroner’s findings and said it was considering its response, which is required within 56 days of the report.

It has “already begun the process of updating and enhancing staff training" for care teams across the UK, to "minimise the risk of a situation like this arising again”.

The spokesperson added that the staff member responsible was an agency worker who no longer worked in any of Holmes Care's homes.