News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Harold Hill care home assistant gives residents a royally good laugh

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 1:56 PM June 7, 2021   
a woman sits on a bench with her dog beside her in a mask of the Queen.

As Mena was unable to get a corgi, she used her daughters' dog as a stand in. - Credit: Mena Fallon

A care home assistant and impersonator of the Queen at a Romford nursing home has been sent a card from Buckingham Palace.  

Philomena Fallon, who is known as Mena, sent Her Majesty a card after the passing of Prince Philip on April 9, making sure to enclose pictures of her standing in as the Queen.  

Queen Mena - as she is known by those she works with at Hillside Nursing Home in Harold Hill - is “thrilled” to have received a card in response.  

The care home assistant of 15 years said: “I sent my card with my sincere condolences and I hoped it would cheer the Queen up a bit.  

“Inside the card I included photos of myself dressed as the Queen when I stand in for her at the special occasions we have at Hillside, as I know she is a busy lady.  

“I was really pleased when I received the card in response as it is something nice to keep and I will always be Queen Mena.” 

a thank you card from Buckingham Palace.

The card sent to Mena from Buckingham Palace. - Credit: Mena Fallon

You may also want to watch:

Mena's royal appearances at the care home mark special occasions for the residents and celebratory holidays. 

She expects to next dress up for the planned four-day bank holiday weekend on June 2 to 5, 2022.  

“Our golden oldies have all enjoyed it and it has brought a lot of happiness," Mena said. "I go around chatting to them and it makes them feel special.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Heritage: The impact of the M25 in Havering
  2. 2 Andrew Rosindell: 'Time for Havering to take back control'
  3. 3 Inside the historic Bedfords Park Walled Garden
  1. 4 Police officer sentenced for Romford assault
  2. 5 Some of the best places to get fish and chips in Havering
  3. 6 Romford teenagers raised thousands in memory of friend
  4. 7 Village scarecrow competition joint winners announced
  5. 8 Romford residents and councillors join community planting day
  6. 9 Pregnant women urged to take Covid test before hospital appointments
  7. 10 TfL promises bus station upgrade to fix reported 'mice, filth and sewage'

“We had one person who was celebrating their 100th birthday, so I dressed up as the Queen and they really appreciated it. It’s a good memory for them to keep.” 

On one occasion, as Mena was unable to get a corgi, she used her daughters' dog as a stand-in.  

Administrator at Hillside Nursing Home, Linda Omachonu, said: “The residents are pleased that they get to see something different and for them it is very special that the ‘Queen’ gets to visit them and lifts their spirits.  

“Our staff also enjoy it because they feel that someone has come to visit and it brings happiness all around."

a lady dressed as the Queen wearing a mask of the Queen

Mena dresses as the Queen for special occasions at the care home. - Credit: Mena Fallon


Romford News
Harold Hill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New microbrewery opens in Harold Wood

Business

Lawyer opens new microbrewery in Harold Wood

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
A lorry going through a puddle on the A4 Great Western Road in Chiswick, west London. Picture date:

'Get your act together,' says MP to Havering Council over HGV ban exemption

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 09/09/15 of Queen Elizabeth II, who is to make history when she becomes the first B

Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Scene in Rainham Road South where two cars were in a road smash

Woman treated at scene of Rainham traffic accident

Mike Brooke

person
Comments powered by Disqus