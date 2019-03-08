Havering Council serves moving on notice after travellers set up encampment in Harold Hill

A group of caravans gathered on the green in Gooshay Gardens in Romford. Picture: Charlie Louise Charlie Louise

Havering Council has served legal notice to a group of caravans who pitched up illegally n Gooshay Gardens, in Harold Hill near Romford's Central Park.

It is reported a number of vans and at least four caravans gathered on the green in a residential area on Sunday evening.

Residents have already taken to social media to express their concern.

Councillor Damian White, leader of the council, tweeted on Tuesday, July 30: "Travellers are on public land in Harold Hill.

"The council has served legal notices to move them on and will be pursuing the matter and offering support until the area is cleared and put back as it was.

"If anyone has comments email planning_enforcement@havering.gov.uk."

Havering Council have been approached for further comment on the situation.