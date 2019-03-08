Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Havering Council serves moving on notice after travellers set up encampment in Harold Hill

PUBLISHED: 09:36 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:36 31 July 2019

A group of caravans gathered on the green in Gooshay Gardens in Romford. Picture: Charlie Louise

A group of caravans gathered on the green in Gooshay Gardens in Romford. Picture: Charlie Louise

Charlie Louise

Havering Council has served legal notice to a group of caravans who pitched up illegally n Gooshay Gardens, in Harold Hill near Romford's Central Park.

It is reported a number of vans and at least four caravans gathered on the green in a residential area on Sunday evening.

Residents have already taken to social media to express their concern.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Damian White, leader of the council, tweeted on Tuesday, July 30: "Travellers are on public land in Harold Hill.

"The council has served legal notices to move them on and will be pursuing the matter and offering support until the area is cleared and put back as it was.

"If anyone has comments email planning_enforcement@havering.gov.uk."

Havering Council have been approached for further comment on the situation.

Most Read

Teenage Hornchurch gamer scoops almost £1million in winnings after impressive performance at Fortnite World Cup

Jaden Ashman from Hornchurch came second in the Duo event at the Fortnite World Cup. Picture: BBC

‘A celebration of love’: Hundreds parade through town centre for Romford Pride 2019

Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

Firefighters spend 50 minutes tackling Elm Park flat fire caused by cigarette

Firefighters were called to Rosewood Avenue in Elm Park on Saturday. Picture: London Fire

Romford Wetherspoons to close for three months for £1.1million upgrade including roof terrace

The Moon and Stars Wetherspoon in South Street, Romford has submitted plans for a £1million expansion. Picture: KDPA Architects

Rainham tower block demolition for £1billion regeneration project begins

Left to right: cllr Benham, cllr Ramsey, cllr Dervish, cllr Frost, Lia Silva, Paul Nicholls and Hugh Jeffrey (Wates), Keith Prince, cllr Chapman, cllr White, leader of the council, Adrian Fennessy (Wates), Neil Stubbings, director of regeneration, Gary Redmond (Wates), Andrew Blake-Herbert, CE Havering Council and Mark Butler, Havering Council seeing in the beginning of the demolition. Picture: Havering Council.

Most Read

Teenage Hornchurch gamer scoops almost £1million in winnings after impressive performance at Fortnite World Cup

Jaden Ashman from Hornchurch came second in the Duo event at the Fortnite World Cup. Picture: BBC

‘A celebration of love’: Hundreds parade through town centre for Romford Pride 2019

Romford Pride event on Saturday. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

Firefighters spend 50 minutes tackling Elm Park flat fire caused by cigarette

Firefighters were called to Rosewood Avenue in Elm Park on Saturday. Picture: London Fire

Romford Wetherspoons to close for three months for £1.1million upgrade including roof terrace

The Moon and Stars Wetherspoon in South Street, Romford has submitted plans for a £1million expansion. Picture: KDPA Architects

Rainham tower block demolition for £1billion regeneration project begins

Left to right: cllr Benham, cllr Ramsey, cllr Dervish, cllr Frost, Lia Silva, Paul Nicholls and Hugh Jeffrey (Wates), Keith Prince, cllr Chapman, cllr White, leader of the council, Adrian Fennessy (Wates), Neil Stubbings, director of regeneration, Gary Redmond (Wates), Andrew Blake-Herbert, CE Havering Council and Mark Butler, Havering Council seeing in the beginning of the demolition. Picture: Havering Council.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Havering Council serves moving on notice after travellers set up encampment in Harold Hill

A group of caravans gathered on the green in Gooshay Gardens in Romford. Picture: Charlie Louise

Romford Wetherspoons to close for three months for £1.1million upgrade including roof terrace

The Moon and Stars Wetherspoon in South Street, Romford has submitted plans for a £1million expansion. Picture: KDPA Architects

Mayor of Havering selects three ‘chosen charities’

Councillor Michael Deon Burton choses three charities to support throughout the next year. Picture: April Roach.

Businesses present Elm Park garden shop owner with gifts on closing day

Christopher Cooper, Heather Measom and owner Marion Bolton with leaving gifts and cards from friends, local councillors, customers and fellow shop keepers. Picture: Melissa Page

Hornchurch Primary School thrilled by developer’s ‘incredibly kind’ £500 donation

Headteacher Jan Taylor with school committee members Nicola Saunders, Lindsey Winston, Amy Quarrell and school business manager Tracey Walker. Picture: Ian Scammell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists