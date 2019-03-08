Search

Caravans and motor homes destroyed in Upminster fire

PUBLISHED: 07:56 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:56 18 March 2019

A range of caravans and motor homes were destroyed by a fire in Folkes Lane, Upminster on Saturday, March 16. Photo: Ken Mears

A range of caravans and motor homes were destroyed by a fire in Folkes Lane, Upminster on Saturday, March 16. Photo: Ken Mears

Archant

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to a blaze at a caravan and motor home storage site in Upminster.

The London Fire Brigade was called to reports of a fire in Folkes Lane on Saturday, March 16 at around 5.15am.

A range of caravans and motor homes were destroyed by the fire.

The fire was under control by 7.46am.

Fire crews from Harold Hill, Hornchurch, Romford, Dagenham and Wennington fire stations, along with colleagues from Essex Fire and Rescue Service, attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

