Police seize car from Romford man ‘bored of being in’ en route to Brighton

The car seized from a Romford family on the M25 on a day out to Brighton, "bored of being in". Picture: Kent Police Kent Police

Driving with two children under 12 and a baby and with no seat belts on, a man from Romford was stopped driving with no licence and no insurance.

Stopped at Clacket Lane Services. No insurance. None licence holder. On phone. 2 under 12's unrestrained. 1 baby unrestrained. En-route to Brighton for a day out as bored of being in and wanted some fresh air. #NotReallyAppropriate #StayHomeSaveLives SL pic.twitter.com/wc5wnmTYIt — Kent Police RPU #StayHomeSaveLives (@kentpoliceroads) April 20, 2020

On a non-essential trip to the beach, he was initially stopped for driving while on a mobile phone near Clacket Lane Services on the M25 at around 1pm this afternoon (April 21),

The car was seized and the family, who “wanted some fresh air” told to make their own way home.

A Kent Police spokeswoman said: “At around 1pm on Monday April 20, officers from Kent Police’s roads policing unit stopped a vehicle after they spotted the driver using a mobile phone on the westbound carriageway of the M25 prior to the Clacket Lane motorway service area.

“The driver, a man in his 30s from the Romford area, was reported for using a mobile phone whilst driving, driving while three child passengers were not wearing seat belts and driving without insurance.

“As the occupants were not from the area they were reminded of their personal responsibilities in relation to the Government’s instructions around essential travel.

“The uninsured vehicle was seized and the group made their own arrangements to return home.”