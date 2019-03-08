Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Video

'Save our shops': Hundreds of campaigners gather to protest Havering Council's car parking charges increase

PUBLISHED: 12:08 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:45 11 July 2019

Residents chanted

Residents chanted "save our shops" at a protest outside Havering's town hall before the full council meeting. Picture: April Roach

Archant

Councillors voted against reviewing the recent car parking charges increases despite a large protest by campaigners calling for the council to bring back 30 minutes of free parking.

Hundreds of protestors gathered outside Havering's town hall on Wednesday, July 10 to protest the council's recent car parking charges increase. Picture: April RoachHundreds of protestors gathered outside Havering's town hall on Wednesday, July 10 to protest the council's recent car parking charges increase. Picture: April Roach

From early June, fees were introduced starting from £1.50 in Hornchurch and Upminster.

Hundreds of residents gathered outside Havering's town hall on Wednesday, July 10 to protest against the council's decision to scrap 30 minutes of free parking in the two town centres.

The protest was led by councillors from the residents' groups who put forward a motion calling for an immediate assessment on the likely impact the parking charges will have on the vibrancy of the town centres.

Barry Ward, 53, from Upminster was one of the protesters.

L-R: Linda Sharp, Gloria Johnston and Susan Hartman protesting the council's decision to scrap 30 minutes free parking in the town centre. Picture: April RoachL-R: Linda Sharp, Gloria Johnston and Susan Hartman protesting the council's decision to scrap 30 minutes free parking in the town centre. Picture: April Roach

He told the Recorder: "People are incensed.

"I'm strongly against the parking changes and the effect it's having on the safety of our community and the impact on our shops.

"A sensible course would be to have the first 30 minutes free.

"It manages the parking and allows the council to still get some income which it clearly needs."

Simon Ford, founder of the Havering Local Businesses group, protesting the council's decision to scrap 30 minutes free parking in the town centre. Picture: April RoachSimon Ford, founder of the Havering Local Businesses group, protesting the council's decision to scrap 30 minutes free parking in the town centre. Picture: April Roach

Simon Ford is the owner of the barbers in Farnham Road, Harold Hill and runs the Havering Local Business support group.

He said: "It's not just about the barbers, it's about all of the businesses and that is why I'm here protesting today.

"The taking away of the 30 minutes free parking is absolutely destroying local businesses.

"We don't expect free parking but we expect them to be reasonable. Forty-five minutes of free parking is an adequate time for people to pop into Greggs."

Jill Thompson and Ann Heap from Upminster protesting the council's decision to scrap 30 minutes free parking in the town centre. Picture: April RoachJill Thompson and Ann Heap from Upminster protesting the council's decision to scrap 30 minutes free parking in the town centre. Picture: April Roach

The protesters could be heard loudly chanting "save our shops" outside the town hall when Havering Council's full meeting began at 7.30pm.

Councillor Ray Morgon, leader of the Residents' Group, introduced the amendment which asked the administration to assess the impact of the parking charges increase.

Speaking about the Residents' Group alternative budget, he said: "The changes that the three main resident groups put forward were viable and we believe they would have had a positive affect on Hornchurch and Upminster.

"The plain fact is that the Conservatives had a choice but they chose not to take it.

Hundreds of protestors gathered outside Havering's town hall on Wednesday, July 10 to protest the council's recent car parking charges increase. Picture: April RoachHundreds of protestors gathered outside Havering's town hall on Wednesday, July 10 to protest the council's recent car parking charges increase. Picture: April Roach

"This Conservative administration is doing all it can to make it more difficult for our town centres and business by massively [increasing] the charges and getting rid of the 30 minutes free parking doesn't help."

He continued: "The leader seems to not understand the increasing rates and challenges businesses face, and as he sees this evening, there's a huge support for our campaign.

"Figures for Hornchurch's town centre already show a year on year decline.

"The question is have those risks been properly assessed alongside the potential impact?"

Residents chanted Residents chanted "save our shops" at a protest outside Havering's town hall before the full council meeting. Picture: April Roach

The parking changes were implemented as Havering Council proposed to invest £10million a year to improve roads and pavements as part of a £40million package over four years across the borough.

Cllr Morgon said he was not convinced residents were getting value for money where the administration's roads improvement investments were concerned.

Leader of the council, Cllr Damian White, responded by insisting that the residents' group's alternative budget was not viable.

"Unfortunately it was anything other than viable and it's misleading to say that front line services wouldn't have been impacted," said Cllr White.

Residents chanted Residents chanted "save our shops" at a protest outside Havering's town hall before the full council meeting. Picture: April Roach

"Had we accepted those amendments a whole host of community events would have been cancelled, not just Christmas but also the Remembrance Day Parade. High streets are more than just a collection of parking charges, they are living, breathing organisations that need our care, support and love.

We're investing some £40million in upgrading our high streets and roads to improve people's accessibility to the town centres, and we're investing £400,000 in our street cleaning programme."

The Residents' Group's motion was defeated, with 20 votes for and 28 against.

Most Read

Headteacher pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ Hornchurch primary school closing after 84 years

Goodrington school in Hornchurch is closing on Wednesday, July 10. Picture: Steve Poston

Rainham fire: Residents urged to keep windows closed as grass blaze enters fourth day

Diggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFire

Romford and Ilford men arrested after man suffers ‘severe facial injuries’ in fight at Top Golf Chigwell

Police were called to reports of a fight at Top Golf Chigwell. Picture: Google Maps

Former police officer opens up Harold Hill funeral directors as safe space for young people

Safe Space sticker in the shop window of Binder & Sons in Petersfield Avenue, Romford. Picture: Wayne Binder

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash on A127 in Upminster as victim named as 50-year-old Harold Wood motorcyclist

Motorcyclist Colin Chapman, 50, from Harold Wood, died in hospital on July 6, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Headteacher pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ Hornchurch primary school closing after 84 years

Goodrington school in Hornchurch is closing on Wednesday, July 10. Picture: Steve Poston

Rainham fire: Residents urged to keep windows closed as grass blaze enters fourth day

Diggers will be used today to help turn over piles of waste and assist fire crews with reaching the deep seated pockets of fire in Launders Lane, Rainham. Picture: @LondonFire

Romford and Ilford men arrested after man suffers ‘severe facial injuries’ in fight at Top Golf Chigwell

Police were called to reports of a fight at Top Golf Chigwell. Picture: Google Maps

Former police officer opens up Harold Hill funeral directors as safe space for young people

Safe Space sticker in the shop window of Binder & Sons in Petersfield Avenue, Romford. Picture: Wayne Binder

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal crash on A127 in Upminster as victim named as 50-year-old Harold Wood motorcyclist

Motorcyclist Colin Chapman, 50, from Harold Wood, died in hospital on July 6, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

West Ham have the perfect chance to muscle into Premier top six

Kwame Boakye West Ham blogger

Daggers coach Brown delighted with fitness levels in Concord win

Chike Kandi of Dagenham and Redbridge celebrating scoring a goal (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Ardleigh Green skipper Edwards says they didn’t show up in Stanford loss

Paul Hurworth of Ardleigh Green is bowled out (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch Athletic fall to third after loss to Rettendon

Hornchurch Athletic CC vs Rettendon & Rayleigh Fairview. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Brentwood skipper West praises Chingford’s new signing Khushi

Brentwood captain Aaron West congratulates bowler Charlie Griffiths (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists