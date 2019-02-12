Two people taken to hospital after car overturns in Havering-atte-Bower

Two people were taken to hospital after a car crash in Havering-atte-Bower last night. Photo: Paul Gwinn Paul Gwinn

Two people were taken to hospital after a car overturned in Havering-atte-Bower last night.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) were called at around 6.20pm last night, to reports of a crash in North Road.

Two ambulance crews, a a single responder and an incident response officer were all sent to the scene.

Paramedics treated two people at the scene and took them both to hospital.