A13 crash Wennington: Three people taken to hospital
PUBLISHED: 12:54 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:59 02 April 2019
Archant
A car has flipped onto its roof on the A13 between Ferry Lane and Wennington.
Essex Police attended a car crash on the A13 between Wennington and Ferry Lane on Tuesday, April 2. Picture: Essex Police
The London Ambulance Service was called at around 11.15am to reports of a car crash on the A13 in Wennington today (Tuesday, April 2).
An LAS spokeswoman said: “We sent an incident response officer, two ambulance crews and a single responder in a car to the scene.
“We also dispatched our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART).
“We treated three people at the scene and took them all to an east London hospital.”
The A13 now has two lanes open eastbound with lane one (of three) remaining closed after the collision. There are still long queues from Marsh Lane in Dagenham and Rainham.