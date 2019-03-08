Search

Car crash involving motorcyclist closes Romford roads

PUBLISHED: 10:30 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:30 22 August 2019

Main Road, Romford. Photo: Google Maps

Main Road, Romford. Photo: Google Maps

Google Maps

A busy road in Romford is currently closed and traffic is being diverted after a crash between a motorbike and a car this morning near Raphael's Park.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman confirmed officers were called by London Ambulance Service paramedics at 9.14am to reports of a traffic collision in Gidea Avenue near its junction with Main Road.

She added: "Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a car in collision with a motorbike.

"We await an update on any injuries."

Road closures are currently in place.

More to follow.

Four people taken to hospital following bus crash in Romford

Two buses crashed into each other outside Romford Station at 7.39am on Wednesday, August 21. Picture: Steven Simey

Cocktails, goodie bags and an unbelieveable raffle prize: More plans revealed for Romford Dogs grand reopening on September 6

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Havering Council welcomes borough's health bosses to new offices in Romford

Cllr Robert Benham (Education, Children and Families), Cllr Damian White (Leader of Council), Keith Prince (London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge), Mayor of Havering, Cllr Michael Deon-Burton, Dr Jagan John (B&D CCG Chair), Ceri Jacobs (CCG Managing Director) Dr Atul Aggarwal (Havering CCG Chair), Cllr Jason Frost (Health & Adult Care). Picture: Havering Council/Mark Sepple

Harold Hill brothers jailed for arson attack

Aaron and Craig Johnson from Harold Hill. Picture: Essex Police

Rush Green boy, 16, pleads guilty to dangerous driving after police chase ends in Hornchurch crash

Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Car crash involving motorcyclist closes Romford roads

Main Road, Romford. Photo: Google Maps

Romford boss says opening week was a learning curve

Paul Martin, Manager of Romford FC during Romford vs Canvey Island, BetVictor League North Division Football at the Brentwood Centre on 17th August 2019

GCSE results: Bower Park Academy sees English and maths results double on last year

Lois, Katie, David, Billie, Alice and Megan from Bower Park Academy are delighted with their results at Bower Park Academy. Picture: Hayley Anderson

GCSE results: Royal Liberty staff and pupils 'delighted' at Romford school's record-breaking Year 11s

Royal Liberty headteacher April Saunders with Moussa Samb. Picture: April Roach

GCSE Results: Our in-depth guide to the new GCSE grading system

White Irish children and Chinese children do the best at GCSE. Picture: PA
