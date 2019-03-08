Car crash involving motorcyclist closes Romford roads
PUBLISHED: 10:30 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:30 22 August 2019
A busy road in Romford is currently closed and traffic is being diverted after a crash between a motorbike and a car this morning near Raphael's Park.
A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman confirmed officers were called by London Ambulance Service paramedics at 9.14am to reports of a traffic collision in Gidea Avenue near its junction with Main Road.
She added: "Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a car in collision with a motorbike.
"We await an update on any injuries."
Road closures are currently in place.
More to follow.