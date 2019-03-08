Car crash involving motorcyclist closes Romford roads

Main Road, Romford. Photo: Google Maps Google Maps

A busy road in Romford is currently closed and traffic is being diverted after a crash between a motorbike and a car this morning near Raphael's Park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman confirmed officers were called by London Ambulance Service paramedics at 9.14am to reports of a traffic collision in Gidea Avenue near its junction with Main Road.

You may also want to watch:

She added: "Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a car in collision with a motorbike.

"We await an update on any injuries."

Road closures are currently in place.

More to follow.