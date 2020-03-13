Pedestrian hit by car near Queen's Hospital in Romford
PUBLISHED: 12:13 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:13 13 March 2020
Paul Bennett
A man was taken to hospital after he was hit by a car near Queen's Hospital.
Police were called to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Rom Valley Way on Thursday, March 12 at 8.30pm.
A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said: 'A male pedestrian was found with injuries and taken to hospital.
'The driver of the car did not stop at the scene but presented shortly afterwards at a nearby police station.'
The man's injuries are not life-changing or life-threatening.
No arrests have been made.