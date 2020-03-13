Pedestrian hit by car near Queen's Hospital in Romford

A man was taken to hospital after he was hit by a car near Queen's Hospital.

Police were called to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Rom Valley Way on Thursday, March 12 at 8.30pm.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said: 'A male pedestrian was found with injuries and taken to hospital.

'The driver of the car did not stop at the scene but presented shortly afterwards at a nearby police station.'

The man's injuries are not life-changing or life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.