Buses diverted and driver taken to hospital after Romford car crash

Police were called to a car crash at 9.03am on Wednesday, December 18 in Mawney Road. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A person has been taken to hospital by paramedics after a car crash in Romford this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman confirmed officers were called at 9.03am on Wednesday, December 18, to reports of a car crash in Mawney Road, near the junction with Forest Road, Romford.

You may also want to watch:

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found two cars in collision.

The driver of one of the cars had minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

No arrests have been made.

Transport for London confirmed that the 252 bus route was diverted via the A12 Eastern Avenue, Havering Road and Collier Row Lane while emergency services dealt with the incident.