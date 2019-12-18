Search

Advanced search

Buses diverted and driver taken to hospital after Romford car crash

PUBLISHED: 11:10 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:10 18 December 2019

Police were called to a car crash at 9.03am on Wednesday, December 18 in Mawney Road. Picture: Google Maps

Police were called to a car crash at 9.03am on Wednesday, December 18 in Mawney Road. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A person has been taken to hospital by paramedics after a car crash in Romford this morning.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman confirmed officers were called at 9.03am on Wednesday, December 18, to reports of a car crash in Mawney Road, near the junction with Forest Road, Romford.

You may also want to watch:

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found two cars in collision.

The driver of one of the cars had minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

No arrests have been made.

Transport for London confirmed that the 252 bus route was diverted via the A12 Eastern Avenue, Havering Road and Collier Row Lane while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Most Read

Ram raider thieves crash into woman while attempting to steal Collier Row cash machine

The shop on Sunday morning. Picture: John Smith

Plan to build 239 homes on Rainham industrial site to go before councillors

The site in New Road Rainham would be demolished to create the new homes. Picture: Google Maps

Harold Hill woman opens Romford shop with help of Hope4Havering homelessness charity

Half of the proceeds of Larissa Fofana's designs go to Hope4Havering. Picture: Larissa Fofana

Harold Hill man one of two jailed over ‘unthinkable’ Brentwood arson attack

Brandon Olley and Bradley Wright were jailed at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Essex Police

Have your say on Local Government Boundary Commission plans to alter ward boundaries across Havering

The current ward boundaries that make up Havering. Picture: LGBCE

Most Read

Ram raider thieves crash into woman while attempting to steal Collier Row cash machine

The shop on Sunday morning. Picture: John Smith

Plan to build 239 homes on Rainham industrial site to go before councillors

The site in New Road Rainham would be demolished to create the new homes. Picture: Google Maps

Harold Hill woman opens Romford shop with help of Hope4Havering homelessness charity

Half of the proceeds of Larissa Fofana's designs go to Hope4Havering. Picture: Larissa Fofana

Harold Hill man one of two jailed over ‘unthinkable’ Brentwood arson attack

Brandon Olley and Bradley Wright were jailed at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Essex Police

Have your say on Local Government Boundary Commission plans to alter ward boundaries across Havering

The current ward boundaries that make up Havering. Picture: LGBCE

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hornchurch manager Stimson pleased with home tie in the FA Trophy

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during Hornchurch vs Dulwich Hamlet, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 14th December 2019

Brown hails FA Trophy win as ‘important point’ in Dagenham & Redbridge’s season

Joan Luque of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

A12 car crash at Gallows Corner leaves two in hospital

Emergency services respond to a car crash at Gallows Corner roundabout in Romford

Buses diverted and driver taken to hospital after Romford car crash

Police were called to a car crash at 9.03am on Wednesday, December 18 in Mawney Road. Picture: Google Maps

Fenchurch Street c2c trains to Rainham cancelled for two days over Christmas

Engineering work to disrupt c2c services from Fenchurch Street ready for TfL's Barking Riverside extention. Picture: Mike Brooke
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists