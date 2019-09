Firefighters called as Romford car goes up in flames

Residents reported seeing a car on fire in London Road, Romford. Picture: @h_chennells Archant

The London Fire Brigade responded to calls a car was on fire in Romford today.

At around 1.50pm on Thursday, September 19, firefighters were called to reports that a car was alight in London Road.

There are no reports of any injuries.

A fire crew from Wennington attended the scene and the fire was put out by 2pm.