News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Money raised by Captain Tom to be used to fund new ambulances

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 3:52 PM May 11, 2021   
Hospital staff next to ambulance

BHRUT chief executive Tony Chambers (l), an ambulance crew member, Mike Exford from the Red2Green team, deputy chief operating Officer Aleks Hammerton and chief nurse Kathryn Halford (r). - Credit: BHRUT

A hospital charity has decided to buy three new ambulances for elderly patients using money raised by a national hero. 

The King George and Queen’s Hospitals Charity will fund the ambulances with £390,000 it received from NHS Charities Together, the organisation for which Captain Sir Tom Moore raised over £33 million by walking laps of his garden. 

It will spend a further £110,000 from general funds on the HomeFirst Scheme, where assessments for a patient’s rehabilitation, equipment and care takes place in their own home to give a “more accurate picture” of the level of support they require. 

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) said the scheme, run by its Red2Green team, ensures long-term decisions are not made about patients’ futures while they are in hospital. 

The King George and Queen’s Hospitals Charity also plans to work with Age UK on additional staff visits for those at risk of isolation.

You may also want to watch:

These patients will receive help to video call friends and family and have access to Sparko entertainment, which includes fitness sessions and live discussion groups. 

It also includes the caregiver app, which allows Age UK staff, relatives and carers to set reminders that pop up on the TV. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Arrests made after multiple stabbing in Havering
  2. 2 New venture for Hornchurch MasterChef hairdresser
  3. 3 New rapid testing sites open in Romford and Upminster
  1. 4 One teenager dead in Harold Hill double stabbing
  2. 5 CCTV cameras to enforce new lorry ban through Rainham village
  3. 6 May 17: What can't open when Covid-19 lockdown rules ease?
  4. 7 UKIP vote from 2016 'significant' to Tory win in Havering and Redbridge
  5. 8 Masks scrapped 'as early as next month' and over 35s jabs 'soon'
  6. 9 Man jailed for drug offences and violent assaults in Romford flat
  7. 10 Three-year-old raises £10,000 with challenge inspired by Captain Tom

Charity chairman George Wood called the veteran’s fundraising “inspiring,” and said the charity wanted to put their share of the money to “good use”. 

He explained: “I can’t think of a more fitting project – supporting our elderly and vulnerable patients to get home from hospital, while also offering initiatives, such as Sparko, to reduce social isolation and loneliness, which have been exacerbated due to the pandemic.  

“It has also been a great opportunity to work collaboratively across our communities, such as with Age UK.” 

Red2Green transformation facilitator Mike Exford added: “This scheme is making a huge difference to our patients, who we know would prefer to be in their own homes where possible.  

“It also lessens their risk of potential harm, such as loss of independence, common after long hospital stays. 

“Not only that, it’s improving patient flow through our hospitals and freeing up our acute therapists to focus on those patients who really need them.” 

East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Traffic order coming to Hornchurch junction

'Beyond annoying' - New traffic measure coming to Hornchurch junction

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Polling Day... the big count as Romford, and Hornchurch and Upminster residents make their vote. Pic

Local Election

Election 2021: Live Havering and Redbridge London Assembly updates

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Western Road

Man in hospital after falling 'from height' in Romford

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Do you recognise any of these people who breached Covid regulations on New Year's Eve?

Essex Police

Brentwood church rave: More than 130 images released in appeal

Adriana Elgueta

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus