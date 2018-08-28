Captain Romford returns as his creator launches a new comic book website

Captain Romford and his sidekick Cat Bandana outside of Romford station, as the alien invasion is pending. Photo: Steve Bee Steve Bee

Cartoon superhero Captain Romford is returning to save Havering from an alien invasion, 20 years after his escapades were printed in the Recorder on a weekly basis.

The creator of Captain Romford Steve Bee is relaunching Havering's only superhero in a new comic book series set to come out this year. The creator of Captain Romford Steve Bee is relaunching Havering's only superhero in a new comic book series set to come out this year.

The red caped Captain and his sidekick Cat Bandana are being revived by creator Steve Bee, from Hornchurch, following the launch of his new website which he is hoping helps young comic book artists get involved with his passion for drawing.

Steve created Captain Romford in the 1990s, and he is now planning on writing a number of new storylines over the next 12 months. The first one involves aliens coming to destroy Havering.

It all begins when Captain Romford is eating a burger in Romford Market. Unbeknown to him one of the particles is intertwined with a faraway universe, and it gets lodged in his brain – giving him an insight into the alien world.

In order to stop this the aliens have to destroy the particle. Which brings them to wonderful world of Havering.

Steve said he is excited to put pen to paper again and is hoping to release six new comic books before the end of the year.

He told the Recorder: “Forty years I’ve been drawing and it has been a passion all my life.

“Captain Romford is one of my favourite characters, he is just a normal guy, and he ends up getting caught up in a number of adventures.”

The Captain’s revival is part of Steve’s new business Artithmeric, which is an online company that specialises in the production and distribution of one-of-a-kind comic books and merchandise.

The 67-year-old is also hoping the new website encourages the younger generation to get involved in drawing, and the free sign up helps get over the first hurdle – which is how expensive it is to get comic books printed.

Captain Romford featured in the Recorder throughout the 90s. Photo: Steve Bee Captain Romford featured in the Recorder throughout the 90s. Photo: Steve Bee

He said anyone who signs up can upload PDFs of their comic books or of their drawings to the website, and Steve and his business partner Dave Snashall will help put the comics together by assisting in the design, proofing, selling and distribution of work – all in the same place – for free.

Once they have been uploaded each artist gets their own online shop, and the comics will be on a printed on an on demand basis, and can be delivered around the world, rather than artists having to pre-order thousands of copies which can be extremely expensive.

Steve and Dave came up with the idea for the website a few years ago, but it has taken them a long time to finally get it to the launch stage as they both also have full-time jobs.

Steve said: “It’s what comics are all about.

“When I was younger it was expensive to get anything printed, and it is the same now, but we’re hoping this overcomes that hurdle. When comic books are done right they are a work of art, and our new site means even if you never sell one of your comics you can have it online, and anyone can come and see it, and if they want to buy it they can.

“It is a completely unique service, and I am hoping it can help create a spark for young creative minds.”

Captain Romford won’t be the only of Steve’s comic book stars making a comeback thanks to the new platform, as Buffalo Bill Amos will be returning.

His stories are set in a mythical place called Collier Rio.

He told the Recorder: “Most of my cartoons have a kind of local theme to them – it’s a fault of mine.

“The books though are works in progress right now so there’s not going to be too much to talk about until I get them finished and published on Artithmeric – which will hopefully be very soon.”