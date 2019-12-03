Can you help police trace burglar who could be in Romford?

Detectives from Hampshire Police are asking Romford residents to keep an eye out for a 25-year-old man they want to speak to in connection with a burglary back in September.

Jack Cooper is known to have links to the Romford area, and police want to speak to the 25-year-old following a break-in at an house in Sandy Down, Boldre, on September 11.

A purse was taken, containing bank cards, and the cards were used in a number of locations following the burglary.

Investigators have followed various lines of enquiry to locate Cooper and are now turning to the public for assistance.

He is described as being white, chunky build and having brown hair. He may also have stubble or a bearded appearance.

It is believed Cooper could be in the Fareham area.

If you see him, please call us on 101, quoting 44190324336. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.