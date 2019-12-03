Search

Advanced search

Can you help police trace burglar who could be in Romford?

PUBLISHED: 15:14 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 03 December 2019

Have you seen Jack Cooper? Hampshire Police would like to speak to him. Picture: Hampshire Police

Have you seen Jack Cooper? Hampshire Police would like to speak to him. Picture: Hampshire Police

Archant

Detectives from Hampshire Police are asking Romford residents to keep an eye out for a 25-year-old man they want to speak to in connection with a burglary back in September.

Jack Cooper is known to have links to the Romford area, and police want to speak to the 25-year-old following a break-in at an house in Sandy Down, Boldre, on September 11.

A purse was taken, containing bank cards, and the cards were used in a number of locations following the burglary.

You may also want to watch:

Investigators have followed various lines of enquiry to locate Cooper and are now turning to the public for assistance.

He is described as being white, chunky build and having brown hair. He may also have stubble or a bearded appearance.

It is believed Cooper could be in the Fareham area.

If you see him, please call us on 101, quoting 44190324336. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Police cordon in Harold Hill after man found with stab injuries in Erith

Police investigating a stabbing have cordoned off a car park in Harold Hill this morning. Picture: Simon Ford

Police chase ends with two suspects crashing car in Romford before being arrested

A police chase ended with the suspects' car crashing in Eastern Avenue. Picture: Kieran Macbeth

Police dog van crashes with car in Collier Row

A police dog van crashed with a Ford Fiesta in Collier Row this morning. Picture: Dave Alan Johnson

East Area police officer sacked without notice after being jailed for Newham crash-for-cash insurance scam

Thte Met has sacked officer Hardeep Dehal after he was jailed for insurance fraud involving a staged crash in Boxley Street, Royal Docks. Picture: Google

Have you seen this bear? Romford pupil desperate to find St Edward’s missing classroom bear

St Edward's Primary School's bear has gone missing. Picture: Clare Freeman

Most Read

Police cordon in Harold Hill after man found with stab injuries in Erith

Police investigating a stabbing have cordoned off a car park in Harold Hill this morning. Picture: Simon Ford

Police chase ends with two suspects crashing car in Romford before being arrested

A police chase ended with the suspects' car crashing in Eastern Avenue. Picture: Kieran Macbeth

Police dog van crashes with car in Collier Row

A police dog van crashed with a Ford Fiesta in Collier Row this morning. Picture: Dave Alan Johnson

East Area police officer sacked without notice after being jailed for Newham crash-for-cash insurance scam

Thte Met has sacked officer Hardeep Dehal after he was jailed for insurance fraud involving a staged crash in Boxley Street, Royal Docks. Picture: Google

Have you seen this bear? Romford pupil desperate to find St Edward’s missing classroom bear

St Edward's Primary School's bear has gone missing. Picture: Clare Freeman

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Chorley boss says they were not at their best in Daggers win

Chorley manager Jamie Vermiglio during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Chorley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th September 2019

West Ham keeper Martin makes a stunning debut in win at Chelsea

West Ham United goalkeeper David Martin (left) celebrates with team-mates after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

Hornchurch crash out of Essex Senior Cup to Chelmsforfd

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019

Can you help police trace burglar who could be in Romford?

Have you seen Jack Cooper? Hampshire Police would like to speak to him. Picture: Hampshire Police

Panto review: Surreal and silly - but Dick Whittington is a delight

Severine Howell-Meri plays Dick Whittington. Picture: IkinYum Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists