Published: 2:29 PM January 8, 2021 Updated: 2:32 PM January 8, 2021

Can you help find missing man Reece, who was last seen in Hornchurch on Christmas Day. - Credit: Met Police

Police are concerned for the welfare of Reece, 28, who has been missing from Hornchurch since Christmas Day (December 25).

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference number 21MIS000505.