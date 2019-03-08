Can you help Essex Police track down A127 good samaritan who helped Harold Wood woman?

The woman was left on the side of the A127 by The Halfway House before a blue BMW driver came to her aid.

Essex Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a good samaritan who came to the aid of a woman on the A127 in West Horndon before dropping her off in Harold Wood last week.

The 33-year-old woman had been a passenger in a white Ford Fiesta, and has reported that the driver of that car had assaulted her.

The suspect left her in a layby near The Halfway House at around midnight on Thursday, October 17.

The victim flagged down a passing blue BMW for help and asked the driver to take her to an address in Harold Wood.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We are keen to speak to this driver, as they may have information that could help with our enquiries.

"If this was you, or someone you know, please contact the Basildon domestic abuse investigation team on 01268 244095, quoting incident 1460 of Wednesday 16 October."