Havering's Extinction Rebellion group calls for council to declare a climate emergency

Noleen O'Leary set up Havering's Extinction Rebellion group. Her sons Arthur Castel-O'Leary, 5, and Alfie Castel-O'Leary are also keen campaigners with Noleen's nephew. Picture: Noleen O'Leary Archant

Campaigners are calling for Havering Council to join schools and other local authorities in declaring a climate emergency.

In May this year, MPs approved a motion for the UK to declare a Climate and Ecological Emergency.

Havering's Extinction Rebellion (XR) group has set-up a petition calling for the council to do the same.

There is no single definition of what a climate emergency means, but many local areas are saying they want to be carbon-neutral by 2030.

Noleen O'Leary who set up the borough's XR group, said: "Education needs to be alerting people about what's happening.

"People know nothing about the climate emergency that we're in.

"People need to know the truth, which is one of Extinction Rebellion's main aims - to tell the truth.

"Some of the councillors have been really engaging with our campaign. It's fantastic to get that local support."

Noleen's two sons are heavily involved with XR.

Her son Alfie Castel-O'Leary, 14, is setting up an XR youth group in the borough and her youngest son Arthur, 5, was named by The Guardian as an under-10 activist, after he joined protests on Waterloo Bridge and Oxford Circus and independently chose to become vegan.

Redbridge Council, Tower Hamlets and Lambeth are some of the London local authorities that have declared a climate emergency.

Havering Council will be discussing a motion put forward by the Upminster and Cranham Residents' Group regarding a climate emergency today (Wednesday, July 10).

Visit this website to see Havering Extinction Rebellion's petition.