Campaigners present petition calling for more police in Havering to Downing Street

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 May 2019

L-R: Local Assembly member Keith Prince, campaigner Marie West Stone and leader of Havering Council, councillor Damian White presented a petition to get more police in Havering to Downing Street. Picture: GLA Conservatives

L-R: Local Assembly member Keith Prince, campaigner Marie West Stone and leader of Havering Council, councillor Damian White presented a petition to get more police in Havering to Downing Street. Picture: GLA Conservatives

Archant

A petition calling for more police in the borough was signed by more than 10,000 Havering residents and presented to No 10 Downing Street.



London Assembly member for Havering and Redbridge, Keith Prince, community campaigner Marie West Stone and the leader of Havering Council, councillor Damian White presented a petition calling on the mayor and government to put more police on Havering's Street to 10 Downing Street.

Mr Prince said: "The enormous surge in violent crime across Havering over the past three years is both unsustainable and unacceptable. The sheer number of local people who have signed this petition goes to show that we need more cops on our streets in order to tackle this horrific crime epidemic.

"While the mayor could be doing much more, there can be no question that the government needs to take immediate action too."

The London Assembly member included a fully-costed plan for how he thinks the mayor could cut spending in order to put nearly 1,400 additional police officers on the streets in the borough.

"Having received a petition signed by 10,000 people across our borough, the government will be in no doubt of the strength of feeling in Havering," said Mr Prince.

"I would like to pay tribute to Marie West Stone, who has been instrumental in getting so many people to sign this petition."

Visit the campaign's crowdfunder page to view the petition.

