Fundraiser launched for £1,500 to buy Elm Park defibrillator

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 7:21 PM April 9, 2021   
Councillor Stephanie Nunn

Councillor Stephanie Nunn wants to see a new defibrillator in Elm Park - Credit: Councillor Stephanie Nunn

Elm Park councillors are campaigning to get a defibrillator for the community.

Havering Residents' Association councillors Stephanie Nunn and her partner Barry Mugglestone want to house the life-saving equipment at the Royal British Legion Elm Park on Maylands Avenue to mark its 75th birthday.

A fundraiser, which went live earlier this week, has already raised over £250 - a sixth of its £1,531 target.

Cllr Nunn told the Recorder: “The fact that we’ve raised over £200 already shows the community care and are interested.

“We don’t expect big donations from the public, but if everyone gives a bit I’m confident we’ll reach our target.”



She said the idea came to her when a friend from the Elm Park Regeneration group told her someone had recently needed a defibrillator but the existing one was inaccessible. 

Any surplus funds will be used to improve the area’s miniature train, gardens and noticeboard.

Donate to the fundraiser at www.spacehive.com/defibrillatorforelmparkcommunity#/idea.

