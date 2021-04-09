Fundraiser launched for £1,500 to buy Elm Park defibrillator
- Credit: Councillor Stephanie Nunn
Elm Park councillors are campaigning to get a defibrillator for the community.
Havering Residents' Association councillors Stephanie Nunn and her partner Barry Mugglestone want to house the life-saving equipment at the Royal British Legion Elm Park on Maylands Avenue to mark its 75th birthday.
A fundraiser, which went live earlier this week, has already raised over £250 - a sixth of its £1,531 target.
Cllr Nunn told the Recorder: “The fact that we’ve raised over £200 already shows the community care and are interested.
“We don’t expect big donations from the public, but if everyone gives a bit I’m confident we’ll reach our target.”
You may also want to watch:
She said the idea came to her when a friend from the Elm Park Regeneration group told her someone had recently needed a defibrillator but the existing one was inaccessible.
Any surplus funds will be used to improve the area’s miniature train, gardens and noticeboard.
Donate to the fundraiser at www.spacehive.com/defibrillatorforelmparkcommunity#/idea.
Most Read
- 1 Four weeks' free parking for Havering shoppers as high streets reopen
- 2 Plans submitted for Rainham Lidl
- 3 New Harrow Lodge Leisure Centre set to open
- 4 Romford mum's success setting up children's clothing business amid pandemic
- 5 Rainham school 'taking effective action' to improve after inadequate rating
- 6 Pictures: Remembering Prince Philip's visits to east London
- 7 Consultation begins on plans for multi-million pound health centre
- 8 Stubbers Adventure Centre and SYM Sailing Club clash over lake
- 9 Covid-19: What's opening and what can you do on April 12?
- 10 Havering pays tribute to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh