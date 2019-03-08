Appeal to recruit next year's Havering fire cadets launches

The London Fire Brigade is looking for the next generation of Havering fire cadets. London Fire Brigade

Havering's youngsters burning with ambition have the chance to ignite their own potential by signing up to this year's fire cadet course.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harold Hill fire station, in Ashton Road, Harold Hill, is looking for youngsters interested in learning the skills to become a firefighter, by taking part in the next London Fire Brigade's Fire Cadets programme.

The programme offers teenagers an opportunity to work alongside the London Fire Brigade (LFB), as well as work towards a BTEC Level 2 qualification in fire and rescue service.

Cadets are aged between 14 and 17 and work closely with other uniformed cadet organisations and represent the London Fire Brigade at fundraisers and events.

Youth engagement co-ordinator Rachel Foster said: "If you are a young person who is up for a challenge, wants to be part of something new and exciting, someone who can learn new skills like problem solving and working as a team, become a positive role model and achieve what you never thought possible, apply now!

"Spaces are limited!"

During the course, cadets take part in operational drills using hoses and ladders, learn first aid, find out more about the fire and rescue service and work towards their BTEC qualification.

You may also want to watch:

They also attend events including the Armistice Parade, borough training days for firefighters, community fire safety awareness days, as well as crewing a water station at the London Marathon.

Raven, who graduated from the programme in August, said: "Being a part of cadets has opened many doors for me and expanded my knowledge.

"Before I started cadets, I was very shy and quiet but during my two year journey my confidence has grown immensely, it had helped me make good friends along the way meeting some amazing people.

"All the skills I have picked up at cadets will definitely help me with every day life.

"I am very grateful for the opportunities cadets has given me.

"Many memories has been created within the LFB family."

Havering's Fire Cadets meet at Harold Hill fire station on Tuesday evenings from 6-9pm.

The course will begin on Tuesday, October 1.

To apply for the programme, email rachel.foster@london-fire.gov.uk.