BBC Essex gardener encourages volunteers to lend a hand at Queen's Hospital's Lavender Garden

PUBLISHED: 16:00 15 October 2019

BBC Essex's Ken Crowther is encouraging volunteer gardeners to help out at the Lavender Garden in Queen's Hospital, Romford. Picture: BHRUT

BBC Essex's Ken Crowther is encouraging volunteer gardeners to help out at the Lavender Garden in Queen's Hospital, Romford. Picture: BHRUT

Archant

A gardening expert has backed an appeal for green-fingered volunteers to help look after a garden at Queen's Hospital.

Ken Crowther, who hosts a weekly podcast on BBC Essex, visited the hospital's Lavender Garden last week.

It is looked after by volunteer gardeners on behalf of the King George and Queen's Hospitals Charity.

Ken, who once hosted television show Gardeners' Diary, said: "Just sitting in a garden enjoying the peace can do wonders for the mind.

"It is good for you and good for others which is why I would encourage local gardeners to come forward and support the charity to maintain the garden."

During his visit, Ken gave support and advice on how to make the most of the garden at the Romford hospital.

Anyone interested in volunteering to help look after the Lavender Garden should contact the charity's head of fundraising, Lynda Head, on 01708 504322 or lynda.head@nhs.net.

