Quiz

Driving instructor backs call for Highway Code to be taught in schools

Motorists are calling for the Highway Code to be taught to A-Level students. Photo: PA / Ian West PA Archive/PA Images

Motorists are calling for the Highway Code to be added to school sixth form lessons.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

LeaseCar.uk is calling on the Department for Education to include the Highway Code as part of general studies lessons so that teenagers can gain some more practical life skills while studying for their A-levels.

Dave Dunsford, from Red Driving School, worked as a driving instructor in the East End, teaching students and instructors for many years in areas such as Romford, Ilford and Hackney.

He welcomes the idea of introducing the Highway Code to the curriculum and said that children in primary schools should also be included.

“Educating students before they get behind the wheel or 15 to 16-year-old students before they get on a motorbike, is a brilliant idea,” he said.

“Especially where speed is concerned, young people need to know their rights.

“You’ve got to make it interactive - use quizzes or apps and find innovative ways of getting the knowledge across.

“If you’re educating youngsters and giving them a pre-warning of what’s coming, it can’t but help.”

Dave gave the example of how Red Driving School’s Red Road Brain Trainer already helps students develop a knowledge of the Highway Code through the use of online games.

He said: “If the student’s theory is already there they are going to learn more quickly and save money.

“The old adage applies - if you fail to prepare, prepare to fail.”

The Highway Code, which includes everything from road crossing, the meaning of signs to what to do in adverse weather conditions, has been the official guide to using the UK’s roads safely and legally for more than 80 years.

Tim Alcock of LeaseCar.uk said: “Safety should be the top priority for all road users and the most effective way to improve safety on British roads isn’t through punitive measures, but education.

“Capturing the minds of teenagers before they move out of the family home or get behind the wheel for the first time could see a significant improvement in new drivers’ standards and all road users’ safety.

“That’s why we’re calling on the Department for Education to arm youngsters with more of the practical knowledge they need out in the real world, by introducing the official Highway Code to general studies lessons at colleges and sixth forms across the UK.”