Search

Advanced search

Fenchurch Street c2c trains to Rainham cancelled for two days over Christmas

PUBLISHED: 11:00 18 December 2019

Engineering work to disrupt c2c services from Fenchurch Street ready for TfL's Barking Riverside extention. Picture: Mike Brooke

Engineering work to disrupt c2c services from Fenchurch Street ready for TfL's Barking Riverside extention. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

Rail services on the c2c line from Fenchurch Street to Rainham are being closed for two days after Christmas for engineering work ready for the new TfL extension to Barking Riverside.

No c2c-operated trains will run in either direction on Friday and Saturday, December 27 and 28, passengers are warned.

You may also want to watch:

This affects passengers from Limehouse, West Ham and Barking stations.

Passengers heading for Grays and Tilbury can switch to a bus replacement service from Upminster on those two days. Upminster station car park is also likely to be busier than usual during the Rainham branch closure, commuters are advised.

Before that, a special Christmas Eve timetable operates on the Fenchurch Street network with an earlier shutdown than usual, the last train to Shoeburyness leaving at 10.04pm. There are no c2c trains on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

But things pick up with extra late-night trains on New Year's Eve to and from Fenchurch Street to get passengers home from celebrations. A reduced Sunday service runs on New Year's Day.

Most Read

Ram raider thieves crash into woman while attempting to steal Collier Row cash machine

The shop on Sunday morning. Picture: John Smith

Plan to build 239 homes on Rainham industrial site to go before councillors

The site in New Road Rainham would be demolished to create the new homes. Picture: Google Maps

Harold Hill woman opens Romford shop with help of Hope4Havering homelessness charity

Half of the proceeds of Larissa Fofana's designs go to Hope4Havering. Picture: Larissa Fofana

Harold Hill man one of two jailed over ‘unthinkable’ Brentwood arson attack

Brandon Olley and Bradley Wright were jailed at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Essex Police

Have your say on Local Government Boundary Commission plans to alter ward boundaries across Havering

The current ward boundaries that make up Havering. Picture: LGBCE

Most Read

Ram raider thieves crash into woman while attempting to steal Collier Row cash machine

The shop on Sunday morning. Picture: John Smith

Plan to build 239 homes on Rainham industrial site to go before councillors

The site in New Road Rainham would be demolished to create the new homes. Picture: Google Maps

Harold Hill woman opens Romford shop with help of Hope4Havering homelessness charity

Half of the proceeds of Larissa Fofana's designs go to Hope4Havering. Picture: Larissa Fofana

Harold Hill man one of two jailed over ‘unthinkable’ Brentwood arson attack

Brandon Olley and Bradley Wright were jailed at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Essex Police

Have your say on Local Government Boundary Commission plans to alter ward boundaries across Havering

The current ward boundaries that make up Havering. Picture: LGBCE

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hornchurch manager Stimson pleased with home tie in the FA Trophy

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during Hornchurch vs Dulwich Hamlet, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 14th December 2019

Brown hails FA Trophy win as ‘important point’ in Dagenham & Redbridge’s season

Joan Luque of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

A12 car crash at Gallows Corner leaves two in hospital

Emergency services respond to a car crash at Gallows Corner roundabout in Romford

Buses diverted and driver taken to hospital after Romford car crash

Police were called to a car crash at 9.03am on Wednesday, December 18 in Mawney Road. Picture: Google Maps

Fenchurch Street c2c trains to Rainham cancelled for two days over Christmas

Engineering work to disrupt c2c services from Fenchurch Street ready for TfL's Barking Riverside extention. Picture: Mike Brooke
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists