'Fewer services and longer journeys': c2c trains to run restricted timetable for 16 days this summer

There will be more than two weeks of restricted services on c2c rail services this summer as Transport for London engineers begin work on the Barking Riverside overground extension.

Passengers that use the service are asked to plan ahead and to be flexible in their travel plans where they can be during this period, from July 20 to August 4.

This engineering work will close the London-bound track between Purfleet and Barking, while services via Ockendon only run towards London throughout the day.

There will also be significant alterations to off-peak services and a reduced weekend service.

The train company - which runs services through Upminster, Rainham, Barking, Dagenham Dock, West Ham and Limehouse among others, will also be operating additional bus services in areas without trains to help passengers with their journeys.

Passengers at Rainham and Dagenham Dack will notice a 25pc reduction in c2c's peak service frequency in the mornings, and all reains to London will run via Grays, extending journey times by around 15 minutes.

All stations up and down the line will notice that many peak time services are rescheduled, but there should be no significant changes to frequency or journey time.

C2c managing director Julian Drury said: “During these 16 days c2c does not have our normal access to the tracks, and that severely reduces the train service we can run.

“This means fewer services and longer journey times from many stations, so we are announcing details now to help passengers plan ahead.

“We're sorry this will have an impact on your commute for the duration of these engineering works, and we urge everyone who does have some flexibility to plan ahead and take advantage of this advance notice where they can.”

The full c2c timetable for this period is currently being finalised with Network Rail and freight train operators and we will publish it as soon as it is finalised, which is expected to be in June.

C2c has set up a dedicated webpage for customers which will be maintained with information on the restricted timetable at: www.c2c-online.co.uk/media-centre/latest-news/restricted-tt-20-july-4-august/