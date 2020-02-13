Search

Advanced search

'We're sorry': Train operator c2c launches new campaign to help reduce station queues after 'frustrating' six months

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 February 2020

The managing director of c2c has apologised for six months of frustrating ticketing issues. Picture: C2C

The managing director of c2c has apologised for six months of frustrating ticketing issues. Picture: C2C

Archant

The managing director of c2c has apologised to the train operators' customers after six months of problems saw the company unveil a new "reduce the queues" campaign to make buying tickets easier.

Following six months of ticketing problems and long lines at stations, c2c has announced it is launching a four-pronged initiative to tackle the issues head on.

Firstly, the company hopes to improve the stability of its ticketing systems through software upgrades - a move c2c says will reduce faults and speed up transactions.

A series of system changes will also be made to deal with the most common customer complaints, hopefully making it easier and quicker to buy tickets online, at a machine or over the counter at stations.

The third proposed measure involves providing more options when it comes to actually buying tickets. A new app will go live later this year and a wider availability of smartcard tickets are also set to be unveiled.

And finally, c2c is promising to make "staffing improvements". This will involve ensuring more staff are available where and when they are needed most, with improvements to ticket office staffing levels at busy times and more gateline staff on duty to prevent fare dodgers.

You may also want to watch:

Managing Director of c2c Julian Drury said: "We know our customers have faced too many problems when buying their tickets over the last six months, and we're sorry for all the frustration this has caused.

"We've heard this feedback loud and clear, and we are doing something about it.

"Some of the improvements are already in place, while others will follow in the coming weeks and months.

"We know it will take time to rebuild the faith of our customers, but we intend to get there.

"We are investing time, effort and money to reduce the queues and to make our ticket systems as reliable and efficient as our train service is."

The rail company, which serves Upminster, Rainham, Barking, Dagenham Dock, West Ham, Limehouse and Fenchurch Street Stations in east London, is also backing the new campaign with a host of additional events.

These include FAQs tackling common complaints, drop-in sessions to help customers with Smartcard problems, and new "how to" videos available online and played at stations.

Most Read

Gallows Corner Toyota Garage and Romford M&S among top 10 most expensive property sales in Havering last year

Hillside Care Home in Harold Hill has been sold for £3.7million. Picture: Google

Large cannabis factory discovered in Elm Park

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Elm Park. Picture: MPS Havering

Empty Collier Row shopfront once home to squatters looking to open as takeaway restaurant

The empty storefront at 1 Chase Cross Road is seeking permission to open as a restaurant and cafe. Picture: Google Maps

Council tax set to rise by nearly 4 per cent

Council tax is set to rise by nearly 4 per cent, as per new budget proposals. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

‘Brilliantly funny, caring and kind’: Tributes paid to former Upminster headteacher after ‘sudden and unexpected’ death

Dr David Parry, a former headteacher at Coopers' Company & Coborn School in Upminster, died on Sunday, February 9. Picture: Coopers' Company and Coborn School.

Most Read

Gallows Corner Toyota Garage and Romford M&S among top 10 most expensive property sales in Havering last year

Hillside Care Home in Harold Hill has been sold for £3.7million. Picture: Google

Large cannabis factory discovered in Elm Park

Police discovered a cannabis farm in Elm Park. Picture: MPS Havering

Empty Collier Row shopfront once home to squatters looking to open as takeaway restaurant

The empty storefront at 1 Chase Cross Road is seeking permission to open as a restaurant and cafe. Picture: Google Maps

Council tax set to rise by nearly 4 per cent

Council tax is set to rise by nearly 4 per cent, as per new budget proposals. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

‘Brilliantly funny, caring and kind’: Tributes paid to former Upminster headteacher after ‘sudden and unexpected’ death

Dr David Parry, a former headteacher at Coopers' Company & Coborn School in Upminster, died on Sunday, February 9. Picture: Coopers' Company and Coborn School.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Raiders forward Baldock has insisted he still hasn’t hit top form

Raiders forward Ollie Baldock celebrates his goal against Basingstoke Bison with Sean Barry (Pic: John Scott)

Romford Boxing Club head to Iceland for match

Romford's Lewis Hughes, Tyler Hurley Jack Clements and Ayo Barek ahead of their trip to Iceland

Sacred Heart girls into last 32 of National Cup

Sacred Heart's under-12 girls face the camera

McMahon identifies where Daggers need to improve in clash with leaders Barrow

Sam Deering in action against Stockport County. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch endure a tricky week of results

Charlie and Mark Stimson of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Potters Bar Town, BetVictor League North Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 2nd November 2019
Drive 24