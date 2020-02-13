'We're sorry': Train operator c2c launches new campaign to help reduce station queues after 'frustrating' six months

The managing director of c2c has apologised for six months of frustrating ticketing issues. Picture: C2C Archant

The managing director of c2c has apologised to the train operators' customers after six months of problems saw the company unveil a new "reduce the queues" campaign to make buying tickets easier.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Following six months of ticketing problems and long lines at stations, c2c has announced it is launching a four-pronged initiative to tackle the issues head on.

Firstly, the company hopes to improve the stability of its ticketing systems through software upgrades - a move c2c says will reduce faults and speed up transactions.

A series of system changes will also be made to deal with the most common customer complaints, hopefully making it easier and quicker to buy tickets online, at a machine or over the counter at stations.

The third proposed measure involves providing more options when it comes to actually buying tickets. A new app will go live later this year and a wider availability of smartcard tickets are also set to be unveiled.

And finally, c2c is promising to make "staffing improvements". This will involve ensuring more staff are available where and when they are needed most, with improvements to ticket office staffing levels at busy times and more gateline staff on duty to prevent fare dodgers.

You may also want to watch:

Managing Director of c2c Julian Drury said: "We know our customers have faced too many problems when buying their tickets over the last six months, and we're sorry for all the frustration this has caused.

"We've heard this feedback loud and clear, and we are doing something about it.

"Some of the improvements are already in place, while others will follow in the coming weeks and months.

"We know it will take time to rebuild the faith of our customers, but we intend to get there.

"We are investing time, effort and money to reduce the queues and to make our ticket systems as reliable and efficient as our train service is."

The rail company, which serves Upminster, Rainham, Barking, Dagenham Dock, West Ham, Limehouse and Fenchurch Street Stations in east London, is also backing the new campaign with a host of additional events.

These include FAQs tackling common complaints, drop-in sessions to help customers with Smartcard problems, and new "how to" videos available online and played at stations.