c2c warns passengers of 16 days of disrupted services as TfL begins engineering work for Barking Riverside project

There will be a restricted timetable operating on c2c rail services for 16 days from July 20 as Transport for London begins engineering works on its Barking Riverside project.

Passengers using the Rainham to Dagenham Dock and Ockendon to Chafford Hundred stretches of the line will be the most severely affected, although services will be rescheduled up and down the entire line.

First announced in April to give passengers advanced warning, the engineering works will close the London-bound track between Purfleet and Barking - which is home to Rainham and Dagenham Dock - while services via Ockendon will only run towards London throughout the day.

Because the line comes down to a single track at Rainham, the company will be operating 25pc fewer peak services from these stations every morning.

There will also be significant alterations to off-peak services and a reduced weekend service.

c2c Managing Director Julian Drury, said: "It's vital that transport companies work collaboratively whenever possible for the good of an improved passenger experience.

"We have been working hard over the last few months to put plans in place to ensure our customers are able to get to their destination during this two-week period and we thank them in advance for their patience during this time, particularly those who travel via the Tilbury line who will see journey times lengthened."

The train company - which runs services through Upminster, Rainham, Barking, Dagenham Dock, West Ham and Limehouse among others, will also be operating additional bus services in areas without trains to help passengers with their journeys.

Upminster car park will lose one third of its spaces during the 16 days of engineering work.

The machinery, supplies and vehicles supporting the work will be stored onsite at Upminster station car park.

Car parking elsewhere is unaffected but where additional bus services are running, this may result in the entrance and exit to the car park taking a little longer.

