Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

c2c trains cancelled due to broken rail

PUBLISHED: 11:14 14 January 2019

There is disruption across the c2c network due to a broken rail. Picture: c2c

There is disruption across the c2c network due to a broken rail. Picture: c2c

Archant

Trains are being cancelled or disrupted on the c2c network as a result of a broken rail.

Services between Fenchurch Street and Shoeburyness via Upminster are running every half hour, rather than every 15 minutes, as a result of the broken rail on the London-bound line at Southend Central.

Trains on the Fenchurch Street to Southend via Ockendon route are starting and terminating at Pitsea rather than continuing into Essex.

Tickets are being accepted on Greater Anglia services until further notice.

c2c has warned disruption is expected until at least 1pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Romford boutique supports women’s charity fighting hygiene poverty

Kate Gibbons at her new boutique Something About Rose

Elm Park restaurant owner admits hurling abuse at reporter at ‘Free Tommy Robinson’ rally

William Eve from Rainham appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today. Photo: @SoniaGallegoAJE

Gangland “General” from Hornchurch sent down

Mark Rothermel

‘Shocked and saddened’: Queen’s Hospital NHS Trust confirms woman found dead in her Rainham home was popular midwife

Simbi was a midwife at Queen’s Hospital in Romford. Photo: BHRUT

c2c trains cancelled due to broken rail

There is disruption across the c2c network due to a broken rail. Picture: c2c

Latest from the Romford Recorder

West Ham rejoice but there is always a sting in the tail

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic gestures to the crowd as he is substituted during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

West Ham Women boss Beard pleased with performance in City defeat

West Ham manager Matt Beard (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Salford boss Alexander delighted to progress past Daggers in FA Trophy

Salford City manager Graham Alexander (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Disruption on train line due to injured swan

The TfL Rail and Greater Anglia services are affected. Picture: Catherine Davison

c2c trains cancelled due to broken rail

There is disruption across the c2c network due to a broken rail. Picture: c2c
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists