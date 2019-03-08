Search

c2c reveals more details on disruption that affected 120 train services on Tuesday night

PUBLISHED: 14:27 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:27 24 October 2019

Train operator c2c has revealed more information on the delays that hit the line on Tuesday. Picture: c2c

Train operator c2c has revealed a damaged structure next to an Elm Park railway bridge was responsible for delays and cancellations to 120 timetabled services on Tuesday night.

In a statement released on the group's website today (Thursday, October 24), a spokesman for the company said: "We are very sorry for the delays that many of you faced during your journeys on Tuesday evening.

"This was caused by emergency engineering work undertaken by Network Rail to a damaged lineside structure between the c2c line and the London Underground District line next to a bridge between Barking and Upminster.

"This blocked both the c2c and the District line tracks for over 90 minutes, and as a result caused delays and cancellations to all c2c and London Underground services.

"If you were delayed you will be eligible for compensation."

The report goes on to reveal that on Tuesday afternoon, a Network Rail team on proactive patrol discovered severe damage to a structure next to the railway bridge at Elm Park.

A speed restriction was imposed on c2c and District line trains while a specialist structural engineer was sent to the scene.

When the specialist engineer arrived and inspected the structure, they concluded the structure was unstable and needed immediate removal.

At around 4.35pm the overhead power lines were turned off to allow the structure to be removed safely.

This work was finished and the line reopened at around 6.20pm.

However the disruption this had already been caused to c2c's train service meant that delays continued until around 11pm.

While the overhead power lines were turned off, no trains could run between Barking and Upminster including into most of the platforms at Upminster.

Instead as many trains as possible were diverted between Barking and Pitsea via the Rainham line.

However, the longer journey time and limited track capacity restricted the number of trains able to run on this route.

A shuttle train service was introduced between Pitsea and West Horndon, and between Grays and Upminster, and shuttle bus services were introduced across the route.

c2c also organised for tickets to be accepted on Greater Anglia services, and local buses.

However as the emergency engineering work also affected the District line, this was not a viable alternative option.

In total 120 trains were delayed, diverted or cancelled.

If you were delayed you will be eligible for compensation. Visit c2c-online.co.uk to find out more.

