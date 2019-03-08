Disruption on c2c services due to broken down train between Upminster and Barking
PUBLISHED: 07:41 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 07:52 01 August 2019
Passengers can expect delays on the c2c network this morning (Thursday, August 1) due a train fault between Upminster and Barking.
"Due to a train fault between Upminster and Barking the line towards London is currently blocked," c2c Rail said on Twitter.
Trains are reportedly running in both directions in the Barking area, but only on one track, which is causing delays and cancellations across the network.
There are currently delays of up to 15 minutes, but this could increase.
