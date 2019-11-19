Damage to overhead power lines between Rainham and Barking causing delays and cancellations on c2c trains

Picture: c2c Archant

There are severe delays and cancellations on all c2c routes this morning after the line's overhead power lines were damaged between Barking and Rainham.

According to the rail operator's website, disruption is expected on all routes until 11am.

Passengers at Barking wishing to travel to Dagenham Dock, Rainham or Purfleet should travel via Grays to reach these stations.

Passengers at Dagenham Dock, Rainham or Purfleet wishing to travel country-bound should travel via Barking.

Replacement road transport services are conveying passengers between Barking and Grays via Rainham in both directions until further notice.

Arrangements have been made for c2c rail tickets to be accepted for these journeys.

Ensign Buses have been ordered to run every 15 minutes from Barking to Grays via Rainham.

TfL bus 103 between Rainham & Dagenham East (LUL), TfL bus 287 between Dagenham Dock & Rainham via Dagenham Dock, TfL bus EL2 between Dagenham Dock & Barking, TfL Bus Route 370 between Upminster & Lakeside and London Buses are conveying passengers via any reasonable route until further notice.

London Underground, TFL Rail and Greater Anglia are conveying passengers via any reasonable route until further notice.

If your journey has been disrupted by more than 15 minutes, you may be entitled to cash compensation. Please visit the c2c website and search 'Delay Repay' for information on how to claim.