Bid to turn closed Collier Row GP surgery into veterinary practice
- Credit: Google Maps
A former Collier Row GP practice could be turned into a veterinary surgery, if permission is granted.
The application asks for permission to change the use of the former Dr P A Joseph surgery at 42 Chase Cross.
Plans state the GP surgery has been vacant for around 29 months, with the service operating between 2009 and 2019.
In 2019 this newspaper reported the surgery had unexpectedly closed following concerns of “service quality and patient safety”.
The application proposes to make the site into a veterinary surgery on the ground floor and office space on the first floor.
It also suggests creating a single-storey side extension to be an operating theatre.
The vets could have three full-time practitioners and four part-time support staff, the documents say.
A total of eight car parking spaces would be retained if the plans go ahead, with a decision scheduled to be made by September 30.
View the application using reference P1126.22.