Tanning salon hoping for high-end, luxury treatment opens in Upminster

Ben Lynch

Published: 6:15 PM August 24, 2022
Updated: 6:32 PM August 24, 2022
Tanning salon Tanning & Co. opened in Upminster on Thursday, August 18

Two new tanning salon owners have praised Upminster as the “ideal place” to start their venture. 

Jo Dawson, 41, and Louisa Webb, 45, opened the doors to Tanning & Co. on Avon Road on Thursday, August 18, and are hoping to offer the kind of service and treatment they look for when visiting salons. 

Louisa, who has been in the beauty industry for around 25 years, said the duo aim to deliver something that feels high-end and luxury, with quality sunbeds and education around looking after your skin. 

Louisa Webb (l) and Jo Dawson (r) opened the salon in Upminster because it felt like the 'ideal place'

“We wanted to create a tanning salon that epitomises what we would like when we go into a tanning salon,” she said. 

The attraction to setting up in Upminster, she added, was a combination of the “really good reputation” of the area and the mix of people living nearby, culminating in what Louisa said felt like the "ideal place". 

While the pair avoided a major opening event for Tanning & Co.’s official unveiling, a party is being organised for September, including a live singer and goody bag. 

The intention, Louisa said, is to make sure things “go off with a bit of a bang”. 

