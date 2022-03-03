Bid to turn Upminster farmhouse outbuildings into yoga studio or offices

An Upminster farm could see its outbuildings turned into either a yoga studio or offices.

Property owner Mrs Joan Carver has submitted a proposal to Havering Council to change the use of agriculture outbuildings at Franks Farm, St Mary’s Lane.

The application proposes to convert four former farm buildings into office and indoor fitness space, with works involving minor external changes such as like-for-like replacements and repairs to existing doors and windows.

This is because the outbuildings are curtilage listed, meaning they have the same protections and restrictions as listed buildings, and are within the Grade II-listed Franks Farmhouse.

There will be “less than substantial harm” to the buildings, the application insists, as it will provide “long-term sustainable use for the redundant buildings”.

The site already offers, and would continue to offer, seven parking spaces for cars and four for bikes.

If accepted, the works would begin in June this year and end three months later.

A decision is expected by April 22.

View the application using reference P0269.22.