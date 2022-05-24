Former Upminster farmer hopes to buy back land, but is wary of price going 'up and up and up'
- Credit: Ben Lynch
A former Upminster farmer intends to try and buy back the land his family worked for over a century.
The Chapman family lived on and worked Lodge Farm in Park Farm Road from 1910 until earlier this year, when they were evicted by Essex County Council.
Since Ray, who ran the farm, and his mother, who has since died, left the site, the council has been trying to find a new owner.
A spokesperson for Essex County Council has now said an original buyer withdrew their offer due to potential issues with water extraction.
Ray said he can offer around £1.8m, a figure which was previously rejected, and is hopeful he will be able to buy back the land.
He said: “I haven’t got as much money as a lot of people, but I have got some money, and good enough, I think, to buy it. But it all depends.
“I can’t go up and up and up.”
An Essex County Council spokesperson said: “The farm and both residential properties are now in the process of being remarketed as a single lot, with a view to securing an alternative purchaser.”
Most Read
- 1 Property spotlight: Property prices rocket around Premier League team's training ground
- 2 The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee flypast: Where, and when, the planes will fly over north and east London
- 3 Apology issued after NHS nurse 'was failed by short-staffed Queen's Hospital maternity ward'
- 4 13 flats and three commercial units in new four-storey block approved for Romford town centre
- 5 VOTE: Which east London fish and chip shop is your favourite?
- 6 Another dispersal order in Elm Park amid youth ASB crackdown
- 7 Former Upminster farmer hopes to buy back land, but is wary of price going 'up and up and up'
- 8 Girl, 17, held on suspicion of terrorism offences after east London arrest
- 9 Major tube strike to follow Queen's Platinum Jubilee long weekend
- 10 Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Street parties and road closures in Havering
Read more
In photos: Look back at 100 years of family on Upminster farm before eviction