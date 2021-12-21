'No one should miss out': Upminster Costa offers free meals on Christmas Day

From left to right: Harriet Morgan, store manager Nina Angeliene and Tony Willam - Credit: Raees Khan

An Upminster Costa Coffee franchise is offering a free lunch and hot drink to those in need on Christmas Day.

Francise owners Goldex Investments Essex Limited set up the initiative to ensure no one goes without a meal this Christmas.

The business owns 11 Costa stores in locations such as Hornchurch, Elm Park and Ilford.

On Christmas Day, between 2.30pm to 3.30pm, anyone who is in need will be able to get a free lunch and hot drink from Costa Coffee at 11 Station Road.

Managing director of Goldex Investment, Kafeel Khan, said his businesses ethos is centred on “supporting the community” and “giving back through charitable work”.

He said: “Christmas is all about family, love and sharing and we believe this should be felt by everyone.

“On Christmas Day no one should miss out on a meal and we will ensure they don't.”