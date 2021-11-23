News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Upminster author brings out merchandise to accompany new children's book

Chantelle Billson

Published: 7:00 PM November 23, 2021
Abby Hettie and Teddi

Children enjoying Margot and the Magical Plant. From left to right: Abby Quinlan, 6, Hettie Palmer, 6, Teddi Perry, 6. - Credit: Jane Rhodes

An Upminster mother-of-three has added branded merchandise to her first children’s book ahead of Christmas.  

Jane Rhodes, 51, published her book – Margot and the Magical Plant – ten years after coming up with the idea.  

The tale is one she told to her own children and the protagonist is named after her grandmother, Margot.  

Girls reading

Jane hopes the new merchandise will help bring the concept of her book to life. - Credit: Jane Rhodes

Jane hopes the book, which follows Margot as she plants her tomato seeds, is educational and will inspire readers to start growing their own produce.  

She chose a tomato for the “educational element” as it goes through many changes as a plant.  

The Christmas package includes a book, badge, plant pot, bag, sticker sheet, keyring and tomato seeds, which Jane said can be “planted indoors in January”.  

She said: “I hope the new merchandise will make a nice stocking filler and bring the concept of the story to life.”  

Jane Christmas package

The Christmas package includes a book, badge, plant pot, bag, sticker sheet, keyring and tomato seeds. - Credit: Jane Rhodes

In the future, Jane hopes her book will be sold “everywhere”.  

She said: “I would like to see it in shops where people can walk into a supermarket and buy it.”  


