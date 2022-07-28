A well-known Caribbean restaurant and bar is set to open in Romford.

Turtle Bay will take the place of Party Delights’ former 3,783-sqft unit in The Brewery this autumn.

The restaurant is predicted to open in winter this year at the latest, with structural work having already started at the site.

According to its website, the restaurant aims to “recreate the spirit, the smiles and the magic of the Caribbean” in the UK.

The menu boasts West Indies classics such as jerk chicken, curry goat and brown chicken, and a range of other dishes.

A spokesperson for The Brewery said: “Turtle Bay is a restaurant to dine and socialise with friends and family and enjoy Caribbean cuisine and bottomless brunches.

“As the shopping and leisure centre for Romford Town, we are excited to provide more choice to our community for places to dine and experience.”

It comes after The Brewery announced the arrival of Wagamama’s earlier this month, which is expected to open in autumn this year.

Recently the centre was purchased by Schroders Capital UK Real Estate Fund and the Zurich Investment Foundation Immobilien Europa Direkt, which is managed by Schroders Capital.