The Waffle Bar already has a space in Maldon, with a new one lined up to open in Hornchurch - Credit: The Waffle Bar

An Essex-based café specialising in Belgian waffles is hoping to open its second site in Hornchurch later this year.

The Waffle Bar’s new café would be in Ardleigh Green, and will run alongside the original site on Maldon High Street.

In a statement to the Recorder, The Waffle Bar confirmed that while it is yet to have an exact date, it will be opening its Hornchurch space some time in November.

“We are so excited to be at Hornchurch due to our business being so successful at Maldon,” the café said.

The Waffle Bar serves a range of food and drink, though specialises in Belgian waffles - Credit: The Waffle Bar

In an Instagram update announcing the move, The Waffle Bar thanked its “lovely customers who have supported us over the years".

“The Waffle Bar team [is] looking forward to welcoming you to both branches.”

As well as waffles, The Waffle Bar also sells both sweet and savoury crepes, a range of lunch options, "freakshakes", sundaes, coffees and cakes.