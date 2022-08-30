A Hornchurch pub's licence is under scrutiny after a series of incidents saw police request it is revoked.

Owned by Choice Management Ltd, The Rising Sun pub and the VLT nightclub on its first floor is located on Hornchurch High Street.

An application to review its premises licence has been compiled by PC Chris Stockman because police believe the prevention of crime and disorder and public safety objectives have been “undermined”.

In the application, which will be reviewed by Havering Council’s licensing sub-committee on August 31, PC Stockman lists several alleged serious incidents reported at the pub in the last 12 months.

These include an incident in August 2021, when a door supervisor was charged after a customer was allegedly pushed and kicked in the head, and another on January 1 this year, when police were called to reports of a large fight.

A series of conditions were agreed between officers and the venue after the latter, including the installation of a scan identification system.

However, two further serious incidents then allegedly occurred, with one on March 20 involving a man being cut and a knife potentially seen.

PC Stockman said neither police or the London Ambulance Service were called, and that blood was washed away by staff before forensics could be carried out.

He goes on to claim there were no Security Industry Authority (SIA) licensed door supervisors present and no identification scanning system in place, both of which are conditions of the premises licence.

Another meeting between police and The Rising Sun and VLT took place, he added, but then there was another alleged incident on May 28.

This time, PC Stockman's report says, just one person was scanned before a fight broke out and a man suffered bleeding on the brain.

In the application, PC Stockman states: “The venue has failed in its responsibility to uphold the licensing objectives, namely the prevention of crime and disorder and public safety.

“While the venue has worked with police and have done everything that has been asked of them, unfortunately they still have major issues with crime and disorder and public safety.”

Documents note that no representations have been made by any other parties.