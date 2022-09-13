The licensing sub-committee's decision was uploaded online after the meeting was held in private on August 31 - Credit: Joe Sullivan

A Hornchurch pub and nightclub’s licence has been suspended for eight weeks following a series of serious incidents.

The decision to temporarily discontinue The Rising Sun and VLT’s licence was made by Havering’s licensing sub-committee after an application was filed by the Met Police requesting it be revoked.

In the submission, PC Chris Stockman used incidents - such as blood being cleared from the floor after a man was allegedly cut - as evidence that the venue was not upholding its licensing objectives.

The sub-committee's meeting on August 31 was heard in private because the "police’s representations consisted of information relating to actions taken or to be taken in connection with the prevention, investigation or prosecution of crime”, according to the decision now uploaded onto Havering Council’s website.

The decision says the respondent, Choice Management Ltd, which owns the premises, disputed some of the police’s claims during the meeting.

For example, officers had alleged a brawl included 20 men, but Choice Management Ltd told the meeting it was only between two people.

Additionally, it was claimed a customer was pushed down some stairs by a doorman when Choice Management Ltd said they fell down themselves.

Regardless, the sub-committee found it “could not depart from the fact that there has been serious crime and disorder at the premises”, with “extremely serious violence” every two months.

While a complete revocation of the licence was deemed “disproportionate”, the eight-week suspension allows time for training and acts as a deterrent against similar incidents, the sub-committee said.

As part of its decision, the sub-committee also included four conditions, including refresher training to all staff before the end of the eight weeks; for further training every six months with records available for inspection; for a club identification scan or equivalent to be in use for every West Ham football game; and to ensure a personal licence holder, premises licence holder, or the designated premises supervisor (DPS) is present at all times during licensing hours.

The decision ends by noting the sub-committee finds the conditions “justifiable and proportionate”.

It adds: “This will ensure that conditions are adhered to and thus minimise risk at both premises.”

Choice Management Ltd has 21 days to file an appeal.

The company was approached for comment.