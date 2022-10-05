A Hornchurch pub and nightclub is appealing the eight-week suspension of its premises licence, enforced following alleged cases of “extremely serious violence”.

Havering's licensing sub-committee made the decision after the Met Police filed an application requesting The Rising Sun and VLT's licence be revoked.

Multiple alleged instances of violence were included in the application, including blood being cleared from the floor after a man was reportedly cut.

In its decision published last month, the sub-committee found it “could not depart from the fact that there has been serious crime and disorder at the premises”, with “extremely serious violence” every two months.

The eight-week suspension was deemed appropriate to give the venue time for training and acted as a deterrent against similar incidents, it added.

However, the pub and nightclub’s parent company, Choice Management Ltd, has decided it is going to appeal the decision.

The appeal will now go to a magistrates’ court, which will decide whether to dismiss it, reverse the sub-committee's decision, or send the case back to the council to dispose of it in accordance with the court’s direction, and make an order for costs.

The Rising Sun and VLT said it has no comment at this time.