Romford Recorder > News > Business

The Rising Sun: Decision on premises licence forthcoming after meeting held in private

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 6:00 AM September 2, 2022
Hornchurch pub licensing request

The licensing sub-committee meeting was held in private due to what Cllr Natasha Summers referred to as 'legal issues' - Credit: Joe Sullivan

A decision on whether to revoke a Hornchurch pub’s premises licence is due to be published online by the middle of next week.

The application requesting the removal of The Rising Sun and VLT’s premises licence was filed by PC Chris Stockman following several incidents which the police allege show the venue is not upholding licensing objectives. 

Specifically, the application states they "still have major issues with crime and disorder and public safety”. 

One incident allegedly involved a man being cut and a knife potentially seen, following which the police's report claims blood was washed away by staff before forensics could be carried out. 

A licensing sub-committee was due to discuss and decide upon the matter on August 31.

However, at the opening of the meeting, chair Cllr Natasha Summers said due to "legal issues" arising that morning relating to exempt information, it was to be held in private. 

The Recorder has been told that a decision was made, which is to be published on the council’s website by the middle of next week. 

