News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News > Business

Romford shopping centre seeks approval to subdivide retail spaces to attract tenants

Author Picture Icon

Ben Lynch

Published: 5:31 PM October 12, 2022
Updated: 5:41 PM October 12, 2022
The Quadrant has filed two applications in a bid to divide up some of its space into smaller units

The Quadrant has filed two applications in a bid to divide up some of its space into smaller units - Credit: Ben Lynch

A Romford shopping centre is hoping to subdivide several of its shops into smaller spaces “to be more popular and attractive to tenants”. 

The Quadrant, which is in the heart of Romford town centre with access from both South Street and Market Street, is looking for approval to make the changes via two planning applications submitted to Havering Council. 

Both applications include a covering letter submitted by The Quadrant’s agent Upp, which notes: “It is considered that a range of shop size are required to retain Romford as a competitive and attractive centre and it is considered the provision of smaller premises will not impact upon the centre’s competitiveness and will promote a wider retail offer and choice to consumers.” 

It adds that the same amount of floorspace will be retained if the approvals go ahead. 

One of the applications relates to retail unit 32, which it intends on subdividing into three units, and the second is about 21-22, which would become two separate units. 

The latter would include a new entrance to the separated shop. However, neither would result in any external alterations to The Quadrant. 

Upp was approached for comment. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Absolutely disgusting’: Developer slammed for breaking housing and parking agreements at Romford block
  2. 2 'A dream come true’: Indian takeaway with a twist to open to Romford
  3. 3 'The public was there for us’: Hornchurch nightclub gets green light to extend opening hours
  1. 4 'Ready to give it my all’: Local mum to open new Gidea Park dog shop
  2. 5 No-one found in search for migrants fleeing lorry amid M25 closure
  3. 6 Anti-clockwise M25 reopened near Brentwood following police 'incident'
  4. 7 'Something of concern’: Affordable housing figures scrutinised in proposed 1,070 Romford development
  5. 8 Martin Lewis: Should you switch heating on and off, or leave it running?
  6. 9 'Very rare complication' of Covid-19 vaccine mistaken for migraine before Ilford man's death, coroner hears
  7. 10 Striking east London college staff call for pay rise

View the applications using the references P1476.22 and P1478.22.

Romford News
Havering News
East London News

Don't Miss

Terry Lawrence received the warning from Havering Council after dropping his daughter off at her grandparents in Hornchurch

Havering Council

Man receives School Street warning at 3.26pm - despite it ending at 3.25pm

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Keith Eaton, 65, outside Barkingside Magistrates' Court

Havering Council

Romford homeowner faces court costs of £6,000 for not clearing rubbish

Josh Mellor Local Democracy Reporter

person
Plans have been submitted for shops and housing in North Street, Romford.

Housing News

Developer seeks to remove affordable housing from North Street plans

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Police attended Forest Gate train station yesterday afternoon (October 3)

Teens arrested after alleged robbery on train

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon