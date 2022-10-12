The Quadrant has filed two applications in a bid to divide up some of its space into smaller units - Credit: Ben Lynch

A Romford shopping centre is hoping to subdivide several of its shops into smaller spaces “to be more popular and attractive to tenants”.

The Quadrant, which is in the heart of Romford town centre with access from both South Street and Market Street, is looking for approval to make the changes via two planning applications submitted to Havering Council.

Both applications include a covering letter submitted by The Quadrant’s agent Upp, which notes: “It is considered that a range of shop size are required to retain Romford as a competitive and attractive centre and it is considered the provision of smaller premises will not impact upon the centre’s competitiveness and will promote a wider retail offer and choice to consumers.”

It adds that the same amount of floorspace will be retained if the approvals go ahead.

One of the applications relates to retail unit 32, which it intends on subdividing into three units, and the second is about 21-22, which would become two separate units.

The latter would include a new entrance to the separated shop. However, neither would result in any external alterations to The Quadrant.

Upp was approached for comment.

View the applications using the references P1476.22 and P1478.22.